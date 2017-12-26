Spokane Police shoot and kill suspected armed robber
SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery at the Northwest Boulevard Safeway led to an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead.
According to Spokane Police Chief, Craig Meidl, a call came in at about 5:30 Tuesday morning of an armed man robbing the Safeway with a gun.
Witnesses followed the man and say at least one shot was fired.
Spokane police tracked the suspect to Sharp & Madison where they blocked in his vehicle, preventing him from driving away.
That's when the suspect got out and began to run. One officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect. Officers attempted first aid, but the man died on the scene.
The area right around the shooting will be closed for several hours while the shooting is investigated.
