Spokane Police searching for suspect who robbed Walgreens at gunpoint

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Walgreens on E. Wellesley at gunpoint on Saturday.

Police said a man entered the store shortly after 10:30 a.m. and walked around for about three minutes, grabbing laundry detergent, some pens, and two fragrance boxes.

He then headed to the register, where police say he pointed a black and silver colored semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and asked for all the money inside.

The man then left with the money and fragrance boxes, heading northwest.

Police described him as a white man with a brown beard and blue eyes, about 5'06" to 5'08" in height, and between 140 to 150 pounds.

He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a yellow and white 87 on the chest, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call crime check at 456-2233.