Spokane Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to police, Sara McNease's last known location was in the Spokane Community College parking lot, where her car and personal belongings were found.

Police said McNease functions at an age younger than 17. They have reason to believe she's with an unknown man, but said the exact circumstances are not known.

McNease is described as 5'6" and around 200 pounds, with blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and boots.

If you see Sara, police ask that you call Crime Check at 456-2233.