Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nashayla Turntine was found safe in Massachusetts Wednesday.

According to the Spokane Police Department, she is currently in custody with law enforcement.

An earlier release stated 14-year-old Nashayla Turntine was last seen at Riverpark Square Mall at 4:15 p.m.

Police said she supposed to go to a movie in the afternoon, then meet her mother at the Spokane Civic Theater. When she did not show, her mother called Crime Check to report her missing.

Police said Turntine has not runaway before, is not known for being in trouble and is very good at checking in if plans change.

Turntine was last seen wearing the clothes in this picture.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.

