UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police tell us that a missing vulnerable adult, 37-year-old Johnathan Parham, was spotted by an alert citizen and has safely returned home.
Parham had been missing since around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
