News

UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found safe

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 11:42 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 03:02 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police tell us that a missing vulnerable adult, 37-year-old Johnathan Parham, was spotted by an alert citizen and has safely returned home.

Parham had been missing since around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS