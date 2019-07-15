Spokane Police request help identifying vehicle prowlers

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police need your help to identify people they think were trying to steal from cars in the Nevada/Lidgerwood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Witnesses told police up to four younger suspects were trying to get into vehicles parked near North Wiscomb Street and East Wedgewood Avenue around 8:00 a.m. One suspect, 18-year-old Luke A. Covenant, was contacted during the investigation and arrested for unrelated warrants. The investigation is ongoing, according to SPD.

Now, police are asking that anyone who saw what happened or has it on surveillance footage call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Reference case #2019-20130470.

The Spokane Police Department reminded people to keep vehicles locked and secured. Don't keep items of value in your car, don't leave keys inside the car, and keep all other property out of sight.