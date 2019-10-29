Spokane Police release name of officer involved in shooting on Garnet

Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in the shooting incident on the 3400 block on East Garnet last week.

They have identified Officer Caleb Martin as the one who shot and killed 61-year-old David W. Shafer.

Officer Martin joined SPD in July 2016, and in his time has received three letters of commendation. He was also involved in a separate shooting incident with an armed domestic violence suspect in 2017.

The current incident is being investigated by the Spokane Investigative Regional Response (SIRR) Team, and the case has been moved to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for management.

The incident was initially a suicide call, according to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. Two people who knew Shafer called 911 after attempting to calm him down and managing to get one gun away from him.

According to police, Shafer went back into his house, and came back outside with another gun. Officer Martin ordered him to drop his gun, but he did not comply, and turned to Officer Martin with his gun pointed. Officer Martin then shot him.

Police confirmed that he had a body camera that was on and recorded the shooting.