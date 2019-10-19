Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Spokane Police recover $25k worth of stolen property Spokane Police recover $25k worth of stolen property

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police recovered more than $25,000 worth of stolen items from a suspected burglar's home recently. He's accused of stealing from people across Spokane County and into North Idaho.

Christopher Wayne Summa, 31, was accused of breaking into a 94-year-old woman's home while she was asleep and stealing items from her bedside. Police were investigating that crime when they started looking into Summa's background and found he was under investigation by other agencies for property crimes that happened in Airway Heights, Spokane County, Liberty Lake, and Kootenai County, according to police.

Detectives searched Summa's home in East Central Spokane. That's where authorities said they found more than $25,000 worth of stolen items from 11 different people. Eight of those people had not been connected to Summa until after police searched his home.

City of Spokane

City of Spokane

Police said they discovered a garage full of high-end road bikes, golf clubs, speakers, hunting gear and power tools. Many of the tools were stolen from construction site trailers, commercial burglaries, and vehicle prowlings, according to police.

Some people were reunited with their property because they had kept track of serial numbers, put their names or initials on items, and kept detailed property descriptions. SPD said labeling property greatly increases the likelihood that you get your stuff back if it is stolen.

Talk about a busy burglar. Spokane Police recovered more than $25,000 worth of stolen property from one criminal's home recently. One of the victims was a 94-year-old woman who was asleep when the burglar stole from her. #Spokane #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/AmLbx707m8 — Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) October 18, 2019

Spokane C.O.P.S. offers free engraving for any items. You can rent the engraver for free and bring it home, according to C.O.P.S. Executive Director Patrick Striker. He encouraged people to put their license number on items.

"SPD can run your driver's license number, get your name, number and address very, very quickly," Striker said. "And it's proof it was yours."

Some items were left unclaimed because police couldn't identity the owners. You can contact Crime Check if you believe your items were among those stolen.

Detectives said they'll be submitting charges to the prosecutor's office soon. Summa is expected to face charges that include residential burglary, theft, and possession of stolen property.