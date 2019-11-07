Spokane Police: Reckless driver attempts to climb into other vehicles, has medical episode
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said a reckless driver made a mess near Spokane Community College Thursday morning.
N. Freya Street was blocked from E. Trent Ave. to Broadway for over an hour. It has since reopened.
Several items could be seen in the roads near the scene.
Reckless driver causes a mess near Freya & Desmet blocking Freya from Trent to Broadway the driver did not hit anyone or anything but one tire was flattened on his car & was taken to a local hospital for medical issues but non serious #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZnIwJjV3fa— Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) November 7, 2019
Officers said the driver got a flat tire, then tried to climb into other vehicles in the area. Officers said he was also kicking cars before officers took him into custody. The man then fell to the ground and had a medical episode.
Police said he was taken to the hospital for medical issues, but it does not appear to be serious.
