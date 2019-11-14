Spokane Police: rap battle ends in man's death
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating an alleged rap battle that resulted in the death of a man on Sunday.
Police initially responded to reports of an assault at a home located at 2318 E. Boone, shortly after 2 a.m.
Inside, they found Robert Ellison dead.
A woman who lives at the home told police she and her boyfriend were throwing a work party. Court documents show the woman had a few alcoholic drinks before heading to bed, but later woke to two men at her bedroom door.
The woman said one of the men, whom she has known for a couple years, apologized to her for an argument he had gotten into with her uncle, then left.
Detectives later interviewed one of the men allegedly involved in the argument.
That man told police Ellison and a third man were competing in a rap battle that escalated into an argument. The man said Ellison punched the other man, who then punched Ellison. The man said Ellison then reportedly fell to the floor and hit his head.
Police said, at this time, they believe Ellison died because of the altercation.
The investigation is ongoing.
