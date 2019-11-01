Spokane Police officers raising money for Community Cancer Fund during 'No Shave November'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department will look a bit scruffier throughout the month of November and it’s all for a good cause.
Officers are participating in No Shave November (also known as Movember). All month long, officers will grow out their bears and mustaches to raise cancer awareness.
Participating officers will also wear a yellow ribbon on their uniform. The ribbon means they donated at least $75 to the cause and are excused from the department’s uniform and appearance guidelines.
This year, all proceeds will be donated to the Community Cancer Fund.
