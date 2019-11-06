Spokane Police officers assaulted by two men downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers were assaulted by two men while on a bar patrol downtown last weekend.

The two men, later identified as 21-year-old Falexy Olaitiman and 22-year-old Emson Eukenio, were arguing with bar security in the 200 block of North Division Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers were trying to help security remove the men from the location, when Eukenio swung at an officer, who dodged away safely. He then warned Eukenio that if he did not stop being violent, he would be arrested.

Eukenio then told Olaitiman to ignore the officer's orders, and the two started to walk away, though officers told them to stop.

Officers told them they were under arrest, and so they ran.

Olaitiman then rushed an officer whose back was turned, punching them. The pursuing officer then tackled Olaitiman to the ground, eventually subduing him and taking him into custody.

Other officers pursued Eukenio, who was on top of another officer, punching him. He had to be tased twice before he could be arrested.

Both men were booked into the Spokane County Jail, Olaitiman for third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest. Eukenio was booked for two counts of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest.