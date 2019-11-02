Spokane Police officer denies sexual assault allegations, attorney says

Spokane Police Department Nathan Nash is a Spokane Police officer under investigation for possible sexual misconduct.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer accused of sexually assaulting the victim of a crime he was investigating has denied the allegations against him.

In a statement released Friday, Rocco Treppiedi, attorney for Officer Nathan Nash, said Nash denies any criminal activity.

Nash is under investigation for the 3rd degree rape of a woman who initially contacted police to report a domestic dispute, saying her boyfriend had strangled her.

Court documents indicate Nash went to the woman’s home in a marked police vehicle on October 23, and reportedly went into the woman’s bedroom to examine her bruises in person.

The woman told authorities she lowered her pants so Nash could see a bruise on her right rear hip.

According to court documents, the woman said Nash used his fingers to penetrate her.

On Friday, Nash said the accusations against him are false.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the allegations.