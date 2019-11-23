Spokane Police officer arrested for second-degree rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was supposed to be helping was arrested on Friday on second-degree rape charges.
Court documents indicate Officer Nathan Nash was investigating reports of a domestic dispute and assault when he went to the victim’s home on October 23. There, Nash reportedly went into the woman’s bedroom to examine her bruises.
According to court documents, the woman said Nash used his fingers to penetrate her. The woman said she did not respond right away but ultimately told him to stop.
The incident has been under investigation by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Nash was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree rape and two counts of official misconduct.
