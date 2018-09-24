Spokane Police offer women's self-defense class
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, September 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Spokane Police Department will host a Level 1 Enhancing the Survival Mindset women's self-defense class.
The class is $25 to attend. Register here and send the completed form to agump@spokanepolice.org.
