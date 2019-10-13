News

Spokane Police: Man arrested for mass shooting threats at downtown business

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 07:37 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:47 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man on Friday for threatening a mass shooting at a business in downtown Spokane. 

According to a release, 51-year-old Chesed Johnson threatened to shoot up a downtown business he used to work at with an AR15. Johnson also reportedly threatened to shoot up their other office location in Dallas, Texas. 

Police said, due to the serious nature of Johnson's threats and his previous history, they found probable cause to arrest him. 

Officers found Johnson and were able to safely take him into custody. A search of his house and car found no guns. 

Johnson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for felony harassment. 

In a release, the Spokane Police Department said, "The City of Spokane Police Department takes these threats very seriously. Mass shootings and active shooter incidents have become more common around the country."  

