Spokane Police Lt. remembered as 'larger than life'

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds turned out on Saturday to remember the life of a long-time hero with the Spokane Police Department.

Lieutenant Jon “JD” Anderson passed away suddenly after serving nearly three decades on the force. He was only 50.

His funeral, which was held at the Spokane Arena, saw members from local agencies, as well as many who just wanted to pay respects to what the Spokane Police Chief described as a “larger than life” figure in the community.

Lt. Anderson was hired with SPD on September 11th, 1992, after previously working for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. In his nearly 30 years with SPD, he held every rank, from officer to lieutenant.

Anderson worked as a Neighborhood Resource Officer, a Motor Officer, served on the Honor Guard, and led the department’s special events efforts.

“His long lasting time with SPD and special events is where he really shined,” said Sergeant John Gately. “He was instrumental in hoopfest, bloomsday, and big events here at the arena and at Gonzaga.”

Anderson leaves behind a wife and daughter. The community is embracing them during this hard time.

