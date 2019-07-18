Spokane police looking for suspicious man with knife

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police officers are looking for a suspicious man.

According to a press release, officers viewed video of the man walking into a gated yard in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. Police said he walked up to the door of the home with a knife in hand, with the blade out.

SPD said this is not the first time he has done this.

It happened near Freya and 4th, just south of I-90 near the Fred Meyer. The photos above were taken from the home's surveillance camera around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The people who live in the home said they do not know this man.

Spokane Police would now like to find him.

He's described as a 35-year-old white man with a medium build. If you recognize him or know where he is, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

