Spokane police looking for suspicious man with knife
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police officers are looking for a suspicious man.
According to a press release, officers viewed video of the man walking into a gated yard in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. Police said he walked up to the door of the home with a knife in hand, with the blade out.
SPD said this is not the first time he has done this.
It happened near Freya and 4th, just south of I-90 near the Fred Meyer. The photos above were taken from the home's surveillance camera around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The people who live in the home said they do not know this man.
Spokane Police would now like to find him.
He's described as a 35-year-old white man with a medium build. If you recognize him or know where he is, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane police looking for suspicious man with knife
- Man wanted in connection with deadly assault found in Montana
- SPS school board postpones $459 million budget vote
- Disabled military veteran pushing Congress for change
- Police respond to claims of women being drugged at The Globe
- Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2019 Spokane County primary election