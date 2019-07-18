News

Spokane police looking for suspicious man with knife

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 05:54 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 05:54 AM PDT

Spokane police looking for suspicious man with knife

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police officers are looking for a suspicious man. 

According to a press release, officers viewed video of the man walking into a gated yard in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. Police said he walked up to the door of the home with a knife in hand, with the blade out.

SPD said this is not the first time he has done this. 

It happened near Freya and 4th, just south of I-90 near the Fred Meyer. The photos above were taken from the home's surveillance camera around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The people who live in the home said they do not know this man. 

Spokane Police would now like to find him. 

He's described as a 35-year-old white man with a medium build. If you recognize him or know where he is, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS