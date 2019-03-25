Missing 9-year-old boy found safe, Spokane Police say

Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. - A missing 9-year-old boy was found safe Monday afternoon, Spokane Police said.

Lucas Smith was reunited with his family and is back home.

The little boy went missing early Monday morning.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.