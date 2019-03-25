Missing 9-year-old boy found safe, Spokane Police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - A missing 9-year-old boy was found safe Monday afternoon, Spokane Police said.
Lucas Smith was reunited with his family and is back home.
The little boy went missing early Monday morning.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Altitude Trampoline Park is ready for spring break!
- Warden Co-Principal suffered "cardiac event" prior to deadly crash
- New wine bar set to open in River Park Square
- Police searching for suspects in Browne's Addition attempted robbery, assault
- Duluth Trading Co. opening storefront in Spokane Valley
- Downtown riot sees two people assaulted, five people arrested