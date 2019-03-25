News

Missing 9-year-old boy found safe, Spokane Police say

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 01:36 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 01:50 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A missing 9-year-old boy was found safe Monday afternoon, Spokane Police said. 

Lucas Smith was reunited with his family and is back home. 

The little boy went missing early Monday morning.

