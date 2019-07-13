Missing 13-year-old boy found safe at north Spokane Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier Friday was found safe at the Walmart in north Spokane.
Spokane Police Department initially asked for help locating Hunter Simmons, who was last seen unexpectedly leaving his home around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
He is described as 5'3", about 85 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hunter has high funtioning autism. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black track pants, and black glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case 2019-20129272.
