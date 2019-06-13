Spokane police looking for 13-year-old girl who didn't come home from school

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are once again looking for 13-year-old Angelina "Angie" Teshome.

Officers talked with the girl's mother around 10:15 Wednesday night and learned she had not been seen since she left for school around 9:00 a.m.

Angie lives in the 600 block of E. Lacrosse, near the Northtown Mall. Police said she often spends time at the mall and doesn't usually leave the north Spokane area. She's about 5'6" and weighs 140-150 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and possibly a white hooded sweatshirt. Angelina was also wearing a purple and white flower backpack when she left for school. If you've seen her or know where she may be, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Angie went missing in a similar situation three weeks ago, on May 22. Police later said she had been found and returned home but did not expand on the circumstances.

