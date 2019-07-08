Spokane Police lieutenant remembered for his service, leadership

City of Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is honoring the life of a lieutenant that passed away unexpectedly Friday morning.

SPD said the passing of Lt. Jon "JD" Anderson "has left a large hole in the heart of Spokane Police Department."

Lt. Anderson was hired with SPD on September 11th, 1992, after previously working for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. In his nearly 30 years with SPD, he held every rank, from officer to lieutenant. He also served as a Neighborhood Resource Officer, a Motor Officer, a member of the TAC Team, as well as a leader of Spokane Police Department's Honor Guard.

In 2012, Anderson began leading SPD's special events office, responsible for maintaining the safety of Spokane events, such as Hoopfest, Bloomsday, and the Lilac Parade. He remained involved even after his promotion to Lieutenant.

Anderson served as the SPD Assistant Commander for Hoopfest the past several years.

During his service, Lt. Anderson was awarded the Silver Star. That award goes to employees who display courageous actions and goes above and beyond the normal expectations.

He was also the recipient of two Chief's Citations. Those are awarded to the members of a team or unit for participating in an incident, event, or series of events or projects which have a substantial positive impact on the community or police department.

Outside of Spokane Police Department, Lt. Anderson was involved in many other important organizations. He was on the board of the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs, Vice President of the Lieutenants and Captains Association, and Chairman of the Board at Responders Emergency Services Credit Union.

"JD's life of service made a significant impact, not only within the Spokane Police Department, but reaching further into the community and beyond," said the Spokane Police Department in an online post. "Rest in peace L126, we have the watch from here."

Lt. Anderson leaves behind a wife and daughter.

