Spokane Police investigating possible child luring in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say two children were walking in the area of Morton and Crown around 3:30 p.m. on Monday when a red Honda Civic hatchback pulled up next to them.

The children told police that two Native American women tried to talk them into their car. Police say a teenager nearby witnessed the attempted luring as well.

The vehicle drove off and the children went home and told their mom what had happened. A short time later, the mother told police she saw the car drive by the area two more times.

Once again the vehicle is described as a red Honda Civic hatchback with the letter "C" in the license plate.

If anybody has any further information about this incident or the vehicle and occupants involved, you are urged to call crime check at 456-2233.

Police say this is a great time to remind parents that with the weather warming up, more kids will be out and about. Please have talks with your children addressing incidents like this one and what they should do if confronted by strangers.

