Spokane Police arrest suspect in Northwest Boulevard hit-and-run

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested the suspect in a hit-and-run that took place on Thursday.

Police arrested 23-year-old Brian K. Souminen for running a red light and striking another car on Northwest Boulevard and Ash Street.

After the Officer tried to contact Souminen, he sped off, then abandoned the vehicle a short time later.

Neither the driver in the car hit, nor the passenger in Souminen's car were injured, though police said Souminen continued to text his passenger after fleeing on-foot.

Souminen was charged and booked into the Spokane County Jail for driving on a suspended license 1st degree, obstructing officers, hit-and-run on an attended vehicle, and reckless driving.

Around 26 crashes have occurred on Spokane's slick roadways Thursday morning, according to Spokane Police.

They report that many of these crashes involved multiple vehicles, one of them injuring the driver. They recommend traction tires, adequate spacing and giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destinations.