Spokane Police Guild endorses Nadine Woodward for mayor

SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Police Guild has endorsed Nadine Woodward for mayor.

In a release, the guild said Woodward has an “all-inclusive, no nonsense approach to governing.”

“Nadine’s honest, pragmatic, and hopeful insight into our community’s public safety needs, and her willingness to examine the issues head-on while listening closely to the public’s questions and concerns, sets her far apart from her competitors,” said Kris Honaker, President of the guild. “We look forward to working together, with Nadine, to decrease criminal activity while increasing the safety and security of all Spokane residents.”

Woodward has been vocal about her plans to handle public safety if elected. She told 4 News Now making downtown and Spokane neighborhoods safer is her top priority. She has also been a strong proponent of returning a police precinct to downtown.

Woodward said she wants to see more officers present downtown and overall, in addition to more detectives to investigate property crime.