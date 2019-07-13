Spokane Police giving away clubs to help reduce car theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is now offering free clubs to the public with the hope they will help reduce vehicle theft.
The clubs (vehicle theft prevention devices) are available for people who drive certain makes and models of cars, and can be picked up at neighborhood precincts.
All that is required is proof of ownership of the following vehicles and proof you live in Washington.
Eligible vehicles include:
- 1983 - 2005 Honda Civic or Accord
- 1984 - 2005 Toyota Camry
- 1990 - 2005 Subaru Legacy
- 1985 - 2000 Jeep Cherokee
- 1985 - 2005 Ford Explorer
- 1985 - 2010 Dodge Caravan
- 1990 - 2000 Ford Escape/Escort
- 1990 - 2005 Subaru Impreza
- 1985 - 2000 Nissan Sentra
- 1990 - 2006 Ford Pick-up trucks
- 1990 - 2006 Chevrolet Pick-up trucks
The clubs can be picked up at the South precinct on 1st Ave, North precinct on N. Market and Downtown precinct on W. First.
