Spokane Police giving away clubs to help reduce car theft

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is now offering free clubs to the public with the hope they will help reduce vehicle theft.

The clubs (vehicle theft prevention devices) are available for people who drive certain makes and models of cars, and can be picked up at neighborhood precincts.

All that is required is proof of ownership of the following vehicles and proof you live in Washington.

Eligible vehicles include:

1983 - 2005 Honda Civic or Accord

1984 - 2005 Toyota Camry

1990 - 2005 Subaru Legacy

1985 - 2000 Jeep Cherokee

1985 - 2005 Ford Explorer

1985 - 2010 Dodge Caravan

1990 - 2000 Ford Escape/Escort

1990 - 2005 Subaru Impreza

1985 - 2000 Nissan Sentra

1990 - 2006 Ford Pick-up trucks

1990 - 2006 Chevrolet Pick-up trucks

The clubs can be picked up at the South precinct on 1st Ave, North precinct on N. Market and Downtown precinct on W. First.

