Spokane Police find suspect hiding in refrigeration truck

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police found a suspect hiding in a refrigeration truck early Monday morning.

A concerned citizen reported seeing the man, later identified as Steven L. Pietro, walking across the Monroe Street Bridge with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

Officers responded to the area and said Pietro was wearing something over his face and was motioning his hand toward traffic.

Officers reportedly told Pietro to show his hands and before they could contact him, he ran away into a construction area near Spokane Falls Boulevard and Monroe Street.

Police said they found Pietro hiding inside a refrigeration truck parked at the site. He was taken into custody without incident, despite there being an “officer safety notice” on file for him. Police said Pietro made prior statements about assaulting officers when contacted.

Police later found Pietro was wearing a black glove on his right hand and did not have a handgun on him. Officers on scene said the glove and his hand motions made it appear Pietro was armed.

No citizens or officers were injured during the brief chase and arrest. Pietro was also uninjured.

Pietro was booked into jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer and second-degree trespassing. He has been arrested in the city of Spokane six times between June 2018 and June 2019. Those charges include disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer and trespassing.