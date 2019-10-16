Spokane Police discover illegal wrecking yard, recover stolen car parts and firearms

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane City Police Detective assigned to the Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force (SRATTF) completed a search warrant for an illegal wrecking yard.

The yard was on the 700 block of N. Altamont.

On October 14, Spokane Police arrested 62 year-old Jan A. Katzenbogan, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, stolen property and five counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Katzenbogan is a three-time convicted felon which makes it illegal for him to have any sort of firearms.

Detectives were able to recover a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, doors from a stolen pickup truck, miscellaneous parts from a stolen Subaru Forester and five firearms from the wrecking yard.