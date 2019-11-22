Spokane Police: Convicted felon found with meth, heroin and cash

SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon was taken into custody by the Spokane Police Department late Thursday night after a brief encounter with officers.

Two officers made a traffic stop while patrolling the area near Napa and Lacrosse. Three people were inside and officers recognized a man in the backseat.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Trevor Frantz. As the officers checked his name, they found he had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Officers told Frantz he was under arrest, but he reportedly tried to grab the door and slam it in an attempt to lock himself inside.

Officers grabbed Frantz and tried to pull him out of the vehicle, but he was holding onto a headrest and would not let go. The officers were ultimately able to remove him and take him into custody.

Police said Frantz had methamphetamine, heroin, individual baggies and about $800 in cash in his pockets.

Officers booked him into jail for his warrant, obstructing an investigation, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Frantz has been in trouble with the law before. He has 10 felony convictions and seven misdemeanor convictions, including several drug-related offenses, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.