Spokane Police chief responds to the arrest of an officer charged with rape

Spokane Police Department Nathan Nash is a Spokane Police officer under investigation for possible sexual misconduct.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department responded on Friday to the news that one of their own was arrested for rape.

Officer Nathan Nash was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail Friday afternoon for second-degree rape and two counts of official misconduct.

Court documents indicate Officer Nathan Nash was investigating reports of a domestic dispute and assault when he went to the victim’s home on October 23. There, Nash reportedly went into the woman’s bedroom to examine her bruises.

According to court documents, the woman said Nash used his fingers to penetrate her. The woman said she did not respond right away but ultimately told him to stop.

The incident has been under investigation by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

“The alleged conduct is completely unacceptable and in absolute conflict with the high standards of the Spokane Police Department,” Craig Meidl, chief of the Spokane Police Department, said in a statement on Friday.

“Our men and women took an oath to protect and serve the community in which we live. We will not shy away from that oath and it will be upheld," Meidl continued. "Our officers are committed to serving our community every day with dedication, honor and professionalism. We cherish the trust the community places in us and will continue to work every day to earn and maintain that trust.”