Spokane Police arrest lower South Hill murder suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. -

UPDATE (1: 08 p.m.): Spokane Police confirm that Carpenter was taken into custody for Tuesday's murder on the lower South Hill near 2000 W. 10th Avenue.

"What I can stress to the community is that we are so thankful for their helpfulness with all the tips they provided," said Spokane Police officer John O'Brien. "They should know that they should feel safer today than they did Tuesday."

PREVIOUS: (11:29 a.m.):

The Spokane Police Department arrested a woman for murder Friday night.

SPD booked Anne M. Carpenter, 23, into the Spokane County Jail for the charges of 1st degree murder and 1st degree assault.

KXLY is working to confirm whether Carpenter's arrest is connected with the fatal shooting that happened Tuesday at Westview Manor Apartments, located on Spokane's lower South Hill.

Carpenter's booking information matches police's description of a person of interest they've been searching for. SPD described the person as a black male or female in her 20s.