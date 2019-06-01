Spokane Police arrest two for stolen truck, possession of drugs

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested two people Friday night when they pulled over a car that was reported stolen.

According to a report, a man called 911, saying that he was following his stolen car south on Division, approaching downtown. Several patrol officers located and pulled over the stolen truck on Spokane Falls Blvd.

Officers detained three people inside. A search of the car found two counterfeit $50 bills, methamphetamine, Heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun that had been reported stolen two years ago in Seattle.

Officers also found items they believe to be stolen, such as jewelry, tools and tires.

Raymond Lindley, 33, and Jameel Henriksen, 34, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Lindley, a prior convicted felon, was additionally charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm, as well as possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

A woman who was driving the car was detained but not arrested.



