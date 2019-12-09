Spokane police arrest suspected drunk driver who nearly sped through separate DUI investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cooperation between two law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of a suspected drunk driver who nearly sped through the scene of a separate DUI investigation, in North Spokane.
Spokane Police said the man ignored patrol vehicles blocking the intersection of North Division and East Magnesium Road Sunday. At the time, authorities were investigating a suspected DUI crash from earlier in the night. Another officer cut the driver off, which almost led to another collision, according to police.
Washington State Patrol was called to help handle the situation. The man was arrested for DUI.
SPD issued a reminder that people drive responsibly and plan a safe ride home if you go out drinking.
