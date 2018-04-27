Spokane Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash Friday, one day after the victim died from their injuries.
On April 16, just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of N. Market St. and E. Francis Ave. Witnesses to the crash said the suspect left the scene on foot. Police searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.
The two occupants of the vehicle that was hit were transported to a local hospital.
The suspect vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was executed on the suspect vehicle.
On April 26, the driver of the victim vehicle died from his injuries.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Dallas E. Ricks. Detectives arrested him for one count of Felony Hit and Run (Injury), and one count of Felony Hit and Run (Death).
Ricks was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his charges.
