Spokane Police arrest convicted arsonist in connection to ATM fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted arsonist was arrested by Spokane Police officers in connection to an ATM fire in downtown Spokane.

Police arrested 53-year-old Philip B. Lewis, a six-time convicted felon, on Friday. Police said he set fire to an ATM on E. Sprague Ave and S. Sheridan St. on Thursday.

The incident was caught on video and shown to downtown officers. Lewis was identified and located near S. Browne St. and W. Pacific Ave later in the day.

Lewis was booked into jail on a second-degree arson charge.

Lewis' past convictions include an arson conviction where he was found guilty of setting several fires along the Fish Lake Trail just west of Spokane in 2017.

