Person in Spokane tricked out of thousands of dollars after scammer phone call
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane person was scammed out of several thousand dollars after being called by a phone scammer claiming to be with the Drug Enforcement Agency.
The victim received a call on Wednesday, and the scammer claimed that some cocaine bust involved the victim’s family and threatened their home and bank account, alleging that they owed money and needed to pay it back via gift cards.
The scammer was able to provide personal details about the victim’s family, which likely led to their credibility – they also urged the victim to not call 911.
The victim withdrew a significant amount of money from their bank account in the form of a cashier’s check, and also purchased gift cards. Although they did lose money, the cashier’s check was never sent through.
Spokane Police is reminding people that they, nor any other law enforcement agency, will ever call and request money due to any crime involvement. Most importantly, they will never request money in the form of gift cards and cashier’s checks.
If you get a phone call like this, do not send any money or give any personal information. Call local law enforcement immediately.
