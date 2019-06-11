Spokane PD locate missing man

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says Michael Scalise, 59, was found safe.

According to the Spokane PD, on Monday around 1:45 pm, Scalise went missing from an appointment in the area of 100 W. 5th Ave. Staff at the location had searched the facility for Mr. Scalise, but he was not located inside. He may have wandered from the location and may be confused as to where he is.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.