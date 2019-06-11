News

Spokane PD locate missing man

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:23 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says Michael Scalise, 59, was found safe. 

According to the Spokane PD, on Monday around 1:45 pm, Scalise went missing from an appointment in the area of 100 W. 5th Ave. Staff at the location had searched the facility for Mr. Scalise, but he was not located inside. He may have wandered from the location and may be confused as to where he is.

 

