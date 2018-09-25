Spokane parents, childcare providers encouraged to attend early learning town hall

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council Member Kate Burke wants to hear from parents with young children, as well as local child care professionals, about the issues they face when it comes to child care in the Spokane community.

Burke is hosting a town hall on Friday, Sept. 28 at the East Central Community Center where parents will be encouraged to talk about their needs and barriers they face in accessing quality child care.

“So many of the issues we face today—poverty, education, crime, and many others—can be helped at a young age with better care of our young ones,” said Council Member Burke. “In order to succeed as a City that is looking towards the future and taking care of our citizens, we need to talk about the burden families face trying to get good quality early education and child care for their children.”

The town hall will also be an opportunity for parents to find child care resources.

The Inland Northwest Early Learning Alliance, Childcare Aware and Community-Minded Enterprises are all partnering with the councilwoman to put on the event.