Spokane nursing assistant's license suspended amid indecent exposure allegations

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County nursing assistant’s license was suspended amid charges that he exposed himself to patients in an assisted living facility.

Charges filed against Peniasi Siga state that, while working in an assisted living facility, he was caught in a patient’s room, staring at their exposed genitalia.

He was also allegedly seen exposing himself to other patients who were admitted to the living facility because they couldn’t care for themselves.

Siga was charged in Spokane Superior Court with two counts of indecent liberties and is banned from practicing as a nursing assistant in Washington state until the charges are resolved.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.