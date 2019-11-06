News

Spokane native elected to serve as chief justice of Washington's Supreme Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane native is the new Chief Justice of the Washington State Supreme Court. 

Justice Debra L. Stephens will serve as the 57th chief justice, but is the first woman from Eastern Washington to hold the title and serve on the court. 

Stephens was voted into the position unanimously by her peers. 

"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues, and look forward to working with them and others throughout the judicial branch to ensure justice for every person in the state of Washington," said Stephens.

Stephens will replace Mary E. Fairhurst, who will be retiring at the end of the year to focus on her health. The next full, four-year term election for chief justice will take place in November 2020. 

Stephens was first appointed to the Washington Supreme Court in January 2008. She previously served as a judge for Division Three of the Court of Appeals and attended Gonzaga  University's School of Law. 

She will be officially sworn in as chief on January 6 during a ceremony in Olympia.  

