Spokane named to list of 50 best cities for beer drinkers

SPOKANE, Wash. - Truthfully, we think Spokane should be ranked higher on this list, but the Lilac City did crack the top 50 in Smart Asset’s list of the best cities for beer drinkers.

Spokane was ranked at no. 47.

New breweries seem to be popping up every weekend here in Spokane. In the last few months alone, the city has welcomed Hidden Mother Brewery, For the Love of God Brewing, Bottle Bay Brewing Co. and Lumberbeard Brewing.

Brick West Brewing Co., which will make its home in downtown Spokane, hasn’t opened yet, but teased its debut online.

Smart Asset compiled its list using five factors; total number of breweries, breweries per 100,000 residents, average number of beers per brewery, bars per 100,000 residents and average price for a pint of domestic beer in each city.

The list states Spokane has 18 breweries, but at this point, it’s hard to keep track with all of the new ones opening up. That also doesn’t account for all of the breweries in outlying cities like Spokane Valley and Mead.

Smart Asset’s list shows the average beer costs around $4.50 here in Spokane – and we’re happy with that!

Cincinnati topped the list of best cities for beer drinkers, but several nearby cities were also listed. Bend came in seventh, Missoula was ranked ninth, Boise was no. 17 and Seattle was no. 19.

Click here to learn more about the list.

