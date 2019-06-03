Missing Spokane mom's husband left the country, deputies say

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 24-year-old woman.

The Sheriff's Office said Arezu Z. Kashify was last seen May 25, when she dropped her children off at school. Neither her nor her husband came to pick them up.

Kashify is reported to have possible marital difficulties, no access to money and is ordinarily very good at keeping in contact with family and friends.

She is 5'04" and weighs around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kashify's husband purchased a single, one-way plane ticket on May 28 and left the United States.

Their white 2014 Toyota Sienna with license plates BLE3753 has not been found.

Anyone with information about Kashify is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

