Spokane man to be featured on Mike Rowe's Facebook show 'Returning the Favor'

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man will be featured on the Facebook show "Returning the Favor" on Monday night.

The show follows host Mike Rowe as he travels across the United States in search of people making a difference in their community.

Monday's episode features Rick Clark, the man behind Giving Back Packs. A few years ago, Clark was homeless. He was living in a trailer in Medical Lake and one day decided to change his life. Since then, he has put himself through school and recently graduated from Gonzaga University. He's done all this while giving back to the community.

Clark founded Giving Back Packs as a way to help those in need. The organization supplies those needing help with backpacks full of supplies like food, gift cards, a library card, socks, gloves and hats.

"You don't have to wait for that perfect job to help people," Clark told 4 News Now last November. "You don't have to wait for your life to be in order. I was at my worst day and it turned into the most beautiful day of my life."

Watch the episode about Clark at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

