Spokane man killed in motorcycle crash near Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Saturday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash on S. Greensferry Road just southeast of Post Falls.
Deputies found 44-year-old Kevin D. Hackworth and his motorcycle down an embankment. They said he was going too fast and lost control, causing him to crash and go off the road.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics made lifesaving efforts but Hackworth was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said Hackworth is from Spokane. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and deputies said alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the accident.
The Kootenai County Traffic Team was called out and has taken over the investigation. More information about this incident will be released as it becomes available.
