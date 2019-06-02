Spokane man in shooting on Bigelow Gulch has died

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man who was in critical condition after being shot by his neighbor has died.

Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded Thrusday to reports of a neighbor dispute and shooting just after 6 p.m. in the 7600 block of E. Bigelow Gulch.

According to deputies, a fight between neighbors escalated when one man shot another. The gunman then turned the gun on himslef, taking his own life.

The two men have not been identified by law enforcement or the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office, but a GoFundMe for the victim's family says he died Friday morning, and identified him as Ben Grosser.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.