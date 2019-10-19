Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Spokane man convicted of killing ex's new boyfriend sentenced to life in prison Spokane man convicted of killing ex's new boyfriend sentenced to life in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. - John Radavich, the man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's new, older boyfriend, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday.

Radavich was found guilty of killing 35-year-old Robert Tester. The murder was particularly gruesome and witnessed by Tester's eight-year-old daughter.

Tester was the nephew of John Tester, the senior United States Senator from Montana.

RELATED: Man convicted in brutal 2016 Spokane County murder

Initial court records in the case showed Tester was dating Radavich's 17-year-old ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors said Radavich killed Tester because he thought the woman was being abused.

The Medical Examiner's report indicated Tester suffered 40 blunt force wounds and 20 sharp wounds, in addition to internal injuries.

"The ugliness of it will stay with me a long time," said Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno. "It shook the community."

Radavich's attorneys argued he was acting in self-defense when Tester was killed, claiming the defendant went to Tester's home to confront him about alleged abuse.

A jury convicted Radavich in August. An earlier trial in April ended in a mistrial.

RELATED: Jury hears opening statements in Tester murder trial

RELATED: Mistrial declared during testimony in Spokane man's murder case