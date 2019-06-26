Spokane man arrested, released, then arrested again

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday morning around 7:45 a.m., Spokane Police received a call about a man trespassing at the House of Charity in downtown Spokane.

Garry A Flett was arrested at the Intermodal Center for outstanding warrants about an hour later, booked into the Spokane County Jail and released an hour after that.

Within in an hour and a half he stole an iPad from a victim’s backpack which the victim was able to track.

That theft happened around 11:00 a.m. and Flett was arrested by Spokane Police again shortly after while still in possession of the iPad.

According to a release from Spokane Police, downtown officers say that Flett has an extensive history and has been a continual problem for them.

