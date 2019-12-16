Spokane man arrested for threatening people with knife, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 53-year-old man was arrested by Spokane Police officers for reportedly threatening two people with a knife on Saturday.

Officers responded to the domestic violence call around 11:45 p.m. near W. Mallon Ave and N. Cochran St.

According to a release from the police department, Layth Fuller made serious threats to harm two people, including his significant other. It was reported that Fuller also tried to stab someone.

Officers evacuated everyone but Fuller from the house. Multiple resources, including the SWAT Team, hostage negotiators, K9 officers, the Explosives Disposal Unit and the Spokane Fire Department responded.

Fuller refused to comply with commands and barricaded himself within the residence.

SWAT officers ultimately entered the residence around 3:30 a.m. with a signed search warrant.

Fuller was then taken into custody and later booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Fuller was charged with two counts of felony harassment (threats to kill) and one count of first-degree assault.