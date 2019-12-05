Spokane man accused of raping, recording abuse of two young family members

Creative Commons

SPOKANE, Wash. - A search warrant has been filed to recover digital cameras, storage devices and sexual paraphernalia used in the alleged sexual abuse of two young children over the last several years.

The suspect, 52-year-old Daniel Osorno, is accused of raping two young family members over the course of four years. According to court documents, Osorno often babysat the two children.

Osorno is also accused of recording and documenting the alleged rapes.

Court documents show the victims' parents contacted authorities when they saw their child engaging in inappropriate behavior. When they asked, the victim said it was learned from Osorno.

Investigators interviewed one of the victims who described Osorno's behavior. The child said Osorno took photos and videos, and reported being forced to smoke what investigators identified as a marijuana pipe.

Investigators served a search warrant on Osorno’s home on October 22, where they found digital cameras, storage cards and a smoking device in a briefcase.

Additional search warrants have been filed to pull data from the storage cards.

Osorno has been charged with first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Spokane County jail on $150,000 bond.