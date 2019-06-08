Spokane library panel discussion on drag queens rescheduled

SPOKANE, Wash. - An upcoming panel discussion in Spokane about drag queens has ben rescheduled.

The Understanding Drag: A Community Conversation panel was announced after controversy surrounding an upcoming event where drag queens read to children from inclusive stories. The South Hill branch of the Spokane Library is planning to hold the event on June 15 as part of Pride Month. The program is an hour-long library story time for children 3-8 years old.

Soon after the event was announced, a Spokane County mother said she was protesting the event and called on others to join her.

The panel discussion planned for June 8 included a discussion with various viewpoints, including a drag queen, child psychologist, gender studies professor and a Christian minister, according to a spokesperson for the Spokane Public Library. The panel has been moved to June 13 so it does not distract from Pride Day festivities, according to a release.

The moderated panel is free to attend. It will now happen Thursday, June 13 from 7-8:30 p.m. on the third floor of the downtown library.

